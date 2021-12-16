Dwayne Johnson celebrated his daughter, Jasmine's, birthday with a little bit of glam -- and a whole lot of humor.

In honor of her birthday, Johnson shared a video of Jasmine doing a special drawing -- on his face! “Why are eyeballs on my forehead?” he asks his little girl as she climbs on him and draws on his face with a marker. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea.”

Alongside the video, the Red Notice star wrote: "Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 🎂🥳. “My baby girl turns 6 years old today ✨ Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED 😈 sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? 😉 I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands.”

He continued, “And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from 🌺☝🏾 Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

Johnson also shared a sweet selfie featuring the birthday girl, with Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, writing in the comments, "Come on home Daddy!!! ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼✨✨✨.”

Hashian also took to her Instagram Stories to show off some adorable throwback pics, in honor of their daughter’s birthday. “Our little baby is 6 today,” she wrote on a photo of Jazzy as a tot. “Not a little baby anymore but an AMAZING little girl.” In the next slide, the mother of two shared a video of her and Johnson’s daughter “on her favorite place in the world,” riding a horse.

Proving that she takes after her dad, Hashian shared a video of Jazzy trying out a new wrestling move. “She likes to wrestle, surprise surprise,” she wrote.

Johnson and Hashian -- who tied the knot in 2019 -- are also parents to 3-year-old Tiana. Johnson is also father to 20-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.

In September, Johnson shared that he’s all about the girl dad life. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to his Instagram to show off his manicure skills.

"She knows who to come to for the best “mani” in town! 🙋🏽‍♂️💅🏾,” he captioned the picture of little Tiana smiling for the camera as her daddy paints her nails. At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something🦖🤚🏾😂#sundayvibes #bestmaniintown #nodiscountsthough.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Gushes Over His Bond With Dwayne Johnson Over Fatherhood (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Didn’t Believe He Was In 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Young Rock' in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Related Gallery