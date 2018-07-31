Dwayne Johnson's Stunt Double and Cousin Cries Upon Receiving Sweet Gift From Action Star

Dwayne Johnson knows how to thank the people who got him where he is.

On Monday, the Skyscraper star shared a video of himself and Tanoai Reed, his stunt double of 17 years and cousin, preparing for an interview on their careers together. However, as viewers soon discover, the whole thing was a ruse so that the leading man could surprise Reed with a special present for his dedication -- a new souped-up truck!

“SURPRISE!” Johnson captioned the clip. “I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world.”

When Reed discovers the gift behind them, he embraces Johnson and breaks down in tears. “Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business,” Johnson adds in the caption. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years.”

Reed also shared photos from the touching moment on Instagram, writing: “Some awesome photos that brother @hhgarcia41 took of this amazing and beautiful surprise. Thank you for capturing this 🙏🏽 #blessedbeyondbelief.”

