Lauren Hashian is celebrating love during a difficult time! The 36-year-old wife of Dwayne Johnson created a moving new music video for her song, "Step Into a Love Like This." Hashian released the song back in August in honor of her first wedding anniversary with the 48-year-old actor.

In the touching video, hundreds of couples share their love stories. From romantic proposals to idyllic weddings, each couple's story is unique and highlights the importance of love during challenging times.

Several of those featured in the video had smaller weddings during the coronavirus pandemic. There are brides and grooms wearing face masks and others sharing the news with their loved ones via Zoom or through glass windows.

The special moments were submitted by fans who'd found or celebrated their love in quarantine. Hashian and Johnson received more than 500 video submissions.

“After releasing 'Step Into a Love Like This' and sharing our wedding video with the world, Dwayne and I received a lot of messages from people who had their own wedding plans derailed," Hashian shared in a statement. "While it wasn’t due to COVID, we had our own set of unforeseen obstacles to get to our wedding day. This year has presented so many hurdles so we wanted to do something to honor these couples. What it turned into was more than we ever expected. It became a celebration of love from all over the entire world, honoring all kinds of people, families and couples. It has been one of the most touching, special experiences we’ve ever had to watch hundreds of people’s most intimate, emotional and heartfelt weddings, engagements, and vows to one another!"

In addition to sharing this song during quarantine, Johnson and Hashian also revealed that their entire family contracted COVID-19. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson and Family Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wife's Birthday After COVID-19 Recovery

Dwayne Johnson and Family Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson's Wife Lauren Celebrates 1st Anniversary With New Song

Related Gallery