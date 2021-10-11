After having to get creative last week, Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are back in the studio! The pair returned to the dance floor for Monday's Dancing With the Stars Disney Heroes Night.

Last week, the duo had to think outside the box after they both tested positive for COVID-19. To stay in the game, they each performed from their separate living rooms. The dance didn't get super high scores, but their determination seemed to win them some fans.

On Monday, the pair returned to the stage looking to make a splash with a foxtrot set to "Stand Out" from A Goofy Movie. Rigsby rocked picture-perfect recreation of the movie's costume -- including his ridiculously wild hairstyle, and they both hit the dance floor looking to leave a lasting impression.

With electric energy, the pair gave it their all, but it wasn't quite enough to blow the judges away.

Len Goodman said that there "wasn't enough jive" and that he was "a little disappointed" by the number. Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba were more supportive, but couldn't deny Goodman's critiques.

The pair ended up earning three 7s and then a 6 from Goodman for a total of 27 out of 40! However, they didn't end up in jeopardy, as host Tyra Banks declared that everyone was safe from elimination so that all the couples could hit the floor again tomorrow night for Disney Villains Night!

Ahead of the episode, Burke and Rigsby both gleefully teased their performances with Instagram posts celebrating their return and their Goofy-themed routines.

"We are back in the ballroom tonight #boocrew!!! We’re dancing a Jive to Stand Out from @codyrigsby’s fave - A Goofy Movie and are up 12th this evening!" Burke wrote.

Meanwhile, Rigsby posted a photo of himself in full costume -- including his over-the-top tower of hair -- and expressed his excitement.

"Back in the ballroom ⚡️ I’m living my childhood dream this evening on @disney night," he shared.

Last week, the pair performed a jazz number to Britney Spears' "Gimme More," dancing separately from their individual homes. They earned the lowest score of the night, an 18 out of 30, but were once again able to stave off elimination.

"I thought we killed it! I feel like we accomplished a lot," Burke told ET's Matt Cohen after their dance. "He nailed it, we nailed it, it was perfect."

"It was harder than if I was dancing and physically touching my partner, because I could maneuver and manipulate his body if anything were to go wrong," she added. "And there's also camera angles. There's a lot of times when the director will have a close-up of your face and you won't even know the couple messed up with the footwork."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.

