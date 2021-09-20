Cheryl Burke is getting candid and honest about her sobriety journey. The pro dancer shared some pre-show jitters ahead of Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere Monday night, and explained the nerves she had about doing the show sober, as well as the excitement she felt about returning to the ballroom.

After Monday's show -- where she danced with celeb partner Cody Rigsby -- the long-time DWTS pro opened up to ET's Lauren Zima backstage about getting real with her fans.

"It's scary," Burke admitted. "Especially being sober."

However, while she's been a part of two dozen seasons of the reality competition series, being sober has given her a different perspective on the process.

"Its been interesting for me to actually feel the feelings that are happening," Burke told ET. "It's almost been a whole new experience, in a good way. It's almost like I have a new love and passion for Dancing With the Stars, because 'seeing everything for how it is, and it's really nice."

In the video Burke posted Monday morning, Burke drove while she spoke to the camera about how doing the show sober was "scary for her," and that while she could easily go on and on about how excited she was to be back, she wanted to be "real" with fans about how she was feeling before hitting the dance floor.

"I’m Nervous for DWTS…," Burked admitted. "Confession time - this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves."

Preparing to perform on Dancing With the Stars sober presented its own set of challenges for Burke who said it made her realize her "every insecurity.'

"Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough. Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real," she shared.

Despite the flurry of nerves and pre-show pressure, Burke still shared lots of excitement and hope for the night, and thanked fans for their support and votes for her and partner, famed Peloton instructor, Cody Rigsby.

"That being said, I love my partner and love all of you so it’s going to be a great night. Thanks for always supporting and get those voting fingers ready for tonight! 💛," she added, concluding the lengthy video.

Burke and Rigsby hit the floor in bright pink for their Tango set to Dua Lipa's "Physical," in a performance that earned them a standing ovation from the limited in-theater audience.

"Cody, now I see what the hypes all about, you are fabulous and have great energy," Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, before adding that he seemed nervous. Len Goodman said he had "great presence" and called Rigsby "one to watch" this season.

The pair earned four 6s for a respectable total of 24 out of 40.

Watch their tantalizing Tango below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

