Dancing With the Stars fans can now get up close and personal with some of their favorite pros!

Following the success of last year's Pro Dance Camp in Palm Springs, California, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev and Alan Bersten have teamed up again to provide master dance classes for their fans across the country.

Titled A Day of Dancing, the trio will travel to seven cities this spring. In addition to a special meet and greet, Q&A session and group workshops led by Gleb, Artem and Alan, fans can also sign up for private lessons with their instructor of choice (on a first come, first serve basis).

Gleb and Artem exclusively revealed the exciting news to ET over the phone on Wednesday, during a break from their DWTS Live: A Night to Remember tour. The two said the best part of the convention is the fact that it's open to all aspiring dancers, ages 13 and up. So, whether you're a professional dancer looking to perfect your skills or have never danced a day in your life, these guys promise there's something for everyone.

"We are so excited for this new opportunity we came up with ... literally for everyone," Gleb stressed. "No dance experience is required. It's just for someone who wants to spend a day with their favorite pros from the hit television show. And just have fun -- learn how to dance and meet us."

"The cool idea came up from, you know, we're touring, we're traveling, we're doing a lot of meet and greets before every single performance," Artem added. "Lots of people come in and they just want to take a picture but want to be turned and dipped, to experience what it's like to dance with Gleb, Alan or myself. We felt like, what a great chance to give people the opportunity to come out and be able to do so."

And fans can thank Alan for coming up with the name of the convention. "We were thinking about last time, how we called it Pro Dance Camp, and we thought, it's a little bit intimidating for people who have never danced before," Gleb explained. "The first question [we get] is, 'What if I have no dance experience? Can I still come?' So, we were kind of brainstorming and Alan said, 'What if we call it A Day of Dancing, with your favorite pros.'"

"A Day of Dancing speaks for itself because there's going to be a lot of dancing," he teased. "We will also have a proper meet and greet where we spend time with our fans and get to know them personally. They can ask us questions, and not just take one picture and leave. It will be a totally different experience."

Gleb also said that the private lessons they offer are exactly like what their celebrity partners experience when they sign on to do the show. "You'll see how we teach, and how long it takes to actually start doing the first [basic] steps," he explained. "Within 45 minutes, even if you've never danced before, you'll be able to dance to the music. You'll never get that experience anywhere else."

As for what to pack? Artem says it's simple: "All they need to bring is themselves, and a pair of dance shoes (which can just be tennis shoes). And whatever they feel comfortable dancing in."

Those who want to take part in the exclusive dance convention can register at dayofdancing.com, starting today. Full dates and cities below:

March 30: Orlando, FL

April 6: Columbus, OH

April 20: Las Vegas, NV

April 27: Dallas, TX

May 4: Minneapolis, MN

May 11: Austin, TX

May 18: Los Angeles, CA

Later in our interview, Gleb and Artem also opened up about the DWTS schedule. News broke in December that the dance competition show won't have a spring season, and therefore won't return until fall 2019.

"I don't think it was a big surprise, because we had done so much in the past year and a half, two years, that I feel like we need this time off. I think it's good for DWTS to take a break," Artem explained. "Everybody needs to rest. We've been non-stop for such a long time, so I think it's great for us to have time off, to kind of freshen up and come back to the next season a lot stronger and with better, more creative ideas. We'll have that time to think about what we want to do."

"I'm really looking forward to having a little bit of time off because I haven't had a holiday in a very, very long time," he continued. "But at the same time, I know myself. I'll be sitting around for a week and be like, 'OK, what should I do next?'"

However, as fans of DWTS know, anything can happen.

"We don't know 100 percent, but hopefully they will bring something up in the summer," Artem said, echoing what reigning mirrorball champion Sharna Burgess told ET last month. "I would love to work and be creative and do what I love to do, so I do hope very much so [that's true]."

"Last summer, we had Juniors, which was pretty cool and a great first season," Gleb added. "[ABC] tried it and it went very well. I do hope that they'll bring back Juniors ... because it's something very different. But at the same time, there's always the possibility of maybe we'll do another A Day of Dancing. Maybe we'll add more dates, try to expand and travel a little more. That would also be a lot of fun."

