Ariana Greenblatt has a lot to be thankful for this year!

Ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and "Giving Thanks Night" on Sunday's Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, the 11-year-old actress vying for the mirrorball trophy stopped by ET for a fun game called "My Top 3."

During her visit to our Los Angeles studio, Greenblatt revealed the top three things she's extra appreciative of this year. Her "entire family" made the top of the list, and she told us she'll even be dedicating her salsa to Elvis Crespo's "Pintame" to them on Sunday night, with her pro partner, Artyon Celestine.

ABC/Eric McCandless

The dancing diva, who starred as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity: War, also revealed the top three superpowers she wishes she could have in real life and the top three super annoying phrases adults say to her almost daily. Plus, we challenged her to the ultimate test... ranking the top three Marvel Chris' -- Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Starlord) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

Hear all of Greenblatt's adorable answers in the video player above!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, see more from our exclusive interview with Greenblatt in the video below.

