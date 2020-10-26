Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are so ready for Villains Night on Dancing With the Stars!

On Monday, the two will dance to a unique rendition of MILCK's "Take Me to Church," with choreography and costumes inspired by the movie Carrie. Ahead of the performance, Justina and Sasha exclusively invited ET to crash one of their rehearsals, where they teased what fans can expect from the spooky routine.

"Carrie could move things with her eyes, with her hands, so we're definitely going to have a lot of cool little tricks in there, where people at home will be like, 'Ooh, how was that done?'" Sasha teased to ET's Lauren Zima. "I'm just excited for this one because it is a hard dance. We are in frame, but it is Halloween, so it's going to be a very, very different style Tango."

"I'm nervous and I'm excited," added Justina. "Every dance gets a little harder. It gets frustrating sometimes but then when it all comes together, it's so worth it. That's the exciting part."

As for what they'll be wearing, Justina said fans can definitely expect to "see some blood," and "a spooky element" to her and Sasha's pieces.

"There's going to be a few hours in the makeup chair. Let's put it this way: no one wants to see Carrie before she was Carrie," added Sasha. "Everyone wants to see Carrie, Carrie. So we're going to town!"

Justina and Sasha have been absolutely crushing it in the competition so far, consistently placing high scores from week to week. Sasha told ET that he's really hoping Villains Night will be the week they finally receive a "10" from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

"This could be our first 10!" Sasha said, manifesting it during the interview. "But even if it's not, I'm so excited for Justina because there's so many things in this one dance, so many cool elements, and it's gonna be fun."

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday for more from Justina and Sasha. Check your local listings here.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Justina Machado Is Moving the Narrative Forward in Hollywood

Justina Machado Takes ET Inside Her 'DWTS' Glam Routine (Exclusive)

‘DWTS’: Justina Machado on ‘Unlocking Emotions’ in Rehearsals and Rita Moreno’s Reaction (Exclusive)

‘DWTS’: Justina Machado on ‘Unlocking Emotions’ in Rehearsals and Rita Moreno’s Reaction (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery