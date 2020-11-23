Justina Machado is so proud of herself for making it this far on Dancing With the Stars.

The One Day at a Time star, who exclaimed with joy during the semifinals that she's a "48-year-old Latina woman doing the show," will be competing for the mirrorball trophy on Monday with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. They'll be vying for the mirrorball trophy against Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, and while it really is anyone's game at this point, Justina hopes her heart and soul will help her win the competition.

"I just knew that I said yes and I was like, 'Let's see where this takes me,'" Justina recalled to ET's Lauren Zima, when asked if she ever thought she'd make it this far on the show. "But no, I never imagined it. Even if people told me that they imagined it, I was like, 'OK.'"

"I think [fans] can see that I'm trying," she continued. "I'm not a professional dancer, I'm out of my comfort zone. And also, I am who I am, you know? The authenticity is there. I don't know how to be anything else. So I think maybe that's what's so relatable."

During Monday's DWTS finale, each finalist will have to dance twice. Justina and Sasha will first repeat their Cha Cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, followed by a Freestyle to "Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by the Gipsy Kings.

While Sasha couldn't share too much about what he's cooked up for the Freestyle, he described the routine as "futuristic," and teased that "there might be more than just one Justina."

"I just got approved a few things for the Freestyle that I've been wanting to do for a while," Sasha revealed. "So I'm just happy that I get the [opportunity] to do those things and Justina gets to do them."

"It's gonna be different, we've never done it," he added. "I'm excited. Could be a hologram, could be something else, who knows!"

The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear more from the remaining contestants. Check your local listings here.

