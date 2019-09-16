Monday night, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown will get his opportunity to showcase his dancing skills on the premiere of Dancing With the Stars! However, his Queer Eye co-stars won't be there to cheer him on.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the entire Netflix show's cast at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, where Brown hinted that he might not want the Queer Eye gang on hand for his first outing on the dance floor.

"No, I'm only bringing my family week 1. You know what I mean? I want my family to be there," he shared. "And then everyone has busy schedules, so we'll see how we can fit in."

After the hint that his co-stars, including Anton Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk, might be invited if Brown progresses on the show, Berk chime in, "Yeah, so stay on there! …Just for us. Just so we can come."

Brown, the show's culture expert, also gushed about the support he's received from his Queer Eye family since telling them that he's going to be putting his dancing skills to good use on DWTS.

"The day that I told them I was going to be on the show, they've all been so supportive and been like, 'Bring that mirrorball home to Queer Eye,' and so I am," the 38-year-old TV personality shared.

So, just what can fans expect to see from Brown? "He’s so good! Definitely. He’s so good!" Tan France, the show's fashion expert, raved.

While on hand, the group also discussed some of the touching feedback they've gotten for Queer Eye, which was renewed in June for a fourth and a fifth season!

"I think the most impact we really see is when we're walking down the street and people come up to us and tell us the stories about how watching our show has helped them come out to their family, watching our show has helped their family accept that," Berk, the show's design expert, shared. "And I think that's the most important impact that we get to see is when we really are truly helping people."

Queer Eye nabbed four Emmys over the weekend, including claiming the prize for structured reality program for the second year in a row.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the Queer Eye gang's full interview with ET above.

SEE MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Finding Out She Was Cut From 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'DWTS' Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Meets Her Partner at 'Bachelor' Mansion

Artem Chigvintsev Says Being Cut From 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Like 'Going Through a Breakup'

Related Gallery