Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson may have received a perfect score for their Black Swan-inspired Paso Doble during Villains Night on Dancing With the Stars, but according to the dance duo, things didn't go quite so perfectly in rehearsals.

When ET spoke with #TeamBeneevers after the show on Monday, Nev revealed that, like Cheryl Burke, he also had a somewhat scary fall during the pre-dress rehearsal.

"I was nervous [Monday] man, oof," he admitted. "I fell so hard, like, right at the end. Like flat out, the medic came out, and they didn't know if I was going to dance. We didn't make a big thing of it because I was OK, but it was not good."

"Oh, I thought there was a broken body part for sure," Jenna added. "We kind of had a rocky start Monday morning and afternoon during dress rehearsal, but Nev is a game-time player. So when I tell you that he was just emoting this Black Swan energy while we were dancing, it was crazy, it was epic."

Earlier in the interview, Jenna also shared an interesting tidbit about how their routine came to be. She told ET that Nev, a ballet superfan, actually helped her with some of the choreography!

"This was, like, Nev's baby, OK? I felt immense pressure walking into this week because I know how [much] the ballet world means to him, his family and then this piece specifically," Jenna explained. "So I gave Nev the liberty, he always has brilliant ideas for me. He choreographed my beginning first 8 count."

"So when you watch it back and you see me on the ground, there were 8 counts that I let him tell me what to do and he loved that moment a lot," she continued. "It was beautiful, it was great."

Nev chimed in, saying, "It was my little moment to finally use all the ballet knowledge I have."

"It feels really good," he added, of earning the first perfect score of the season. "I'm very, very pleased and proud and grateful."

When Dancing With the Stars returns for "Double Elimination Night – Use Your Vote!" on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Nev and Jenna will be performing twice. One of their performances will be a Viennese Waltz to "Stuck with U" by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

As we patiently wait to see what these two will do next, watch the video below for more Villains Night highlights.

