Things are getting spooky in the ballroom! This week, Dancing With the Stars is celebrating the spirit of the season with a fun Halloween-themed night of competition.

The remaining 10 celebs and their pro partners are hitting the dance floor for Villains Night, in which they will honor some of the most iconic, famous baddies in pop culture history!

ET is following along for the entire two-hour spooktacular spectacle, and breaking down all the biggest dance numbers, best scores and most memorable moments from Villains Night.

The fun kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and you can watch along with ET's live blog, right here!

Meanwhile, ET spoke with judge Carrie Ann Inaba about what fans can expect from Monday's wickedly wild night of competition, and she revealed that she's planning on dressing up as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It.

"I wanted to do Black Swan, but it was taken," Inaba shared. "But that's OK, because we are going to be Pennywise."

"We're having so much fun this season. This season, we've upped the game," Inaba said of the impressive costuming fans have seen from the contestants, the judges and host Tyra Banks over the past few weeks. "I've been wearing wigs every week! I just like having a lot of fun."

One couple that may have some trouble this week is AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. While practicing for Monday's performance, Burke fell and badly hit her head, requiring medical attention.

A source close to production told ET that they aren't sure if the pro dancer will be able to perform tonight, but hopes she will. Only time will tell if the pair make it to the dance floor or if one of the other pros will have to try and step in for Burke last minute.

Check out the video below for more on this exciting, unpredictable season of Dancing With the Stars.

