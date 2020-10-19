'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday for the sixth week of season 29's heated competition -- and a very special dance performance that fans have been waiting weeks to watch.

After last week's surprising, emotional elimination, only 11 couples remain in the race for the coveted mirrorball trophy, and they will all be bringing their A-game to the ballroom as the battle heats up.

However, perhaps the most anticipated performance of the evening is that of pro-turned-judge Derek Hough, who will be taking to the DWTS dance floor for the first time in years for a hotly anticipated routine.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and most shocking scores in real time with our live blog coverage!

Derek's highly publicized ballroom appearance will also feature his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. However, the dancer recently shot down fan theories that he'll be using the dance number as a way to propose to Hayley on live TV.

"I'm just going to be straight up, that's not happening," Derek, 35, told ET. "Just because, that's just not my style I don't think, you know?"

"Even though on [our] YouTube we said, 'Hey, if we get 500,000 subscribers then we'll do it.' Of course that was a joke, but also I was like, it's a joke, but if it happens...," he continued, laughing. "I'm just kidding!"

Check out the video to hear more from Derek about living with Hayley during quarantine and his upcoming DWTS performance.

