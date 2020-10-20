Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about the injury she encountered following her '80s Night performance with Vernon Davis on Dancing With the Stars last week.

The pro dancer revealed via Twitter on Oct. 12 that she had to rush to physical therapy immediately after the show wrapped. "I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy. I'll be OK but I needed to get it seen to ASAP," she tweeted at the time. "Thanks for the concern. Love you all."

Now, Peta is clarifying what exactly went wrong, and how she's feeling one week after the injury.

"When I was getting the judges' scores last week, I was standing there, I'm like, 'Something's not right.' I was saying it to myself while trying to have a decent face on [for] the cameras," Peta, 34, told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday. "I could just feel it stiffening up and my shoulder felt like it was rising. As I walked off [stage] we went up the stairs to go back to our Sky Box area and I couldn't turn my head. It had locked up to the point."

"Then I realized when I got home, I got a masseuse over, I had three ribs that had pulled out," she continued. "That is what was causing [it] and I was in, like, a lot of pain. But we're all good, we made it."

Peta continued on, telling ET that while the pain did feel "strange" at the time, she did "not realize the three ribs were out."

"I felt pain but I felt it in my neck," she explained. "I think it's because they pulled out from this [top right] side and the pain went up through my neck. It was strange, I know."

"I am fine. I am totally fine," she added. "I don't know how it happened, it just happened."

Unfortunately, Peta's fate on season 29 of DWTS came to an abrupt end on Monday after she and Vernon were eliminated from the competition over the other bottom two couple, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart. She appeared a bit emotional while talking to ET about the six-week journey she and the former NFL star have shared.

"Aww, yeah ... I am an emotional person in general but we love each other very much," Peta said. "We had a great time. We have a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope we can carry it over into our lives forever.

"It has been a pleasure getting to know him and getting to know his story, his life," she added. "I did not know anything about Vernon Davis before, so it has been a pleasure."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to hear more from the season 29 cast.

