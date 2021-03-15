Gleb Savchenko is seeking spousal support amid his split from Elena Samodanova. Court documents obtained by ET show the Dancing With the Stars pro's request that his estranged wife pay him spousal support and that she cover his attorney's fees.

Savchenko, who is also seeking to terminate the court's ability to provide Samodanova with financial assistance, asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. The former couple's respective assets and debts have yet to be determined. They have court dates scheduled for March 30 and June 2.

Savchenko's court filing on March 2 comes months after Samodanova's divorce petition was filed on Dec. 22. In those documents, she also requested spousal support, attorney's fees, and requested to terminate the court's ability to provide Savchenko with spousal support. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Samodanova announced her and Savchenko's split after 14 years of marriage in November. Soon after, she accused Savchenko of having multiple affairs during their marriage. However, after the emergence of photos showing her kissing another man in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Samodanova went live on Instagram to claim that their split was "mutual."

Savchenko exclusively spoke with ET the same day Samodanova filed for divorce, and he denied his estranged wife's accusations of infidelity.

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleged. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Despite the pair's disagreements, a source recently told ET that they are "going to try their best to co-parent together."

