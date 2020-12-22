Looks like Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, is already enjoying the single life!

Shortly after ET reported that Samodanova filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro in Los Angeles on Tuesday, photos surfaced of the dancer locking lips with a new man in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday.

The man in the pics -- which were obtained by Page Six -- is former DWTS troupe member Vlad Kvartin, who's also competed as a pro on the Russian version of the show and appeared on season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. Kvartin has also worked closely with Samodanova and Savchenko at Pro Dance LA, the dance studio they opened together in July 2018 in celebration of their 12-year wedding anniversary. It appears Kvartin currently teaches classes at the studio, which Samodanova claims to now solely run.

Coincidentally, Savchenko was also recently in Cabo San Lucas with his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. He was joined on the trip by his former DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, and BFF Keo Motsepe.

A source told ET last week that Savchenko and Scerbo "have been dating for a few weeks now" and "having a lot of fun together."

"They're very into each other and get along well," the source added. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

The getaway and divorce filing comes just just one month after Samodanova announced her split from the Dancing With the Stars pro on Instagram, accusing him of ongoing infidelity. Savchenko has vehemently denied all allegations. The two were married for 14 years and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

"After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end," Samodanova wrote last month, in a post announcing the split.

Savchenko then released an exclusive statement to ET at the time, stating, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Elena Samodanova Files for Divorce

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are Dating (Exclusive)

'DWTS's Gleb Savchenko Speaks Out After Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity

'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko and Wife Elena Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary By Opening New Dance Studio! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery