Dylan Sprouse's wedding to Barbara Palvin took a surprising turn!

The couple tied the knot in Palvin's native Hungary in July 2023, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sprouse's interview on Monday's Tamron Hall Show, he shared the unique way the couple celebrated their big day.

"Hungarian weddings are very different from American weddings -- and I would lobby, way more fun," Sprouse tells Hall.

"They are very game-oriented," he explains. "At some point, the bride gets kidnapped by the groomsmen and I have to perform, like, a series of games to win her back."

One of the games, Sprouse recalls, involved the bridesmaids lining up behind him while his groomsmen lined up facing him.

"The bridesmaids had to do a dance -- and my bride was hidden among them -- and the groomsmen had to replicate the dance that the bridesmaid or my bride was doing," he shares. "And I had to guess which one was my wife by watching my groomsmen."

When Hall asks him to replicate the dance, Sprouse demurs with a laugh, claiming, "I don't have the hips for that... It was a lot of butt movement that I'm afraid I'm not endowed with."

Watch the full clip below, however, to see if he guesses right!

The pair shared the first photos from their big day with Vogue shortly after the ceremony, and Palvin revealed that they incorporated more traditions in their ceremony -- even tying the knot at the same church her parents wed 34 years prior.

"There is a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight -- it’s called menyecske ruha," Palvin explained in the accompanying interview. "There was no question -- I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable -- exactly what I wanted."

"All the people we love and care for were there," Palvin said of the wedding at the time. "We all cried a little."

The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays. Click here for airtimes in your area.

RELATED CONTENT: