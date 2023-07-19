Newlywed bliss for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Sprouse! The couple are sharing stunning photos from their wedding on July 15 in the bride's native country of Hungary, revealing a timeless and elegant vibe.

Barbara, who has taken her husband's surname following their nuptials, stunned in a classic Vivenne Westwood gown for the big day, as documented in Vogue. The event was held on a property belonging to the bride's parents, called Harlekin Birtok, which doubles as an event venue.

Dylan, 30, wore a traditional black tuxedo and "made sure to shave," the actor jokes. "They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name."

Barbara, 29, planned the affair with her sister, Anita, rather than hiring an official wedding planner. What was meant to be an "intimate" celebration, Barbara says, ballooned up to 115 guests "because there are a lot of people we care about and wanted them all to be there."

Still, the Sprouses say they're planning a larger wedding in California in the fall.

Barbara's custom ceremony gown, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, was one of three looks for the evening. Her second dress was a short number by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that featured a crisscross back and "made me feel like a modern princess," she gushes.

"There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight -- it’s called menyecske ruha," Barbara explains in Vogue. "There was no question -- I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable -- exactly what I wanted."

She paired each of her three dresses with complimentary Jimmy Choo shoes.

"All the people we love and care for were there," Barbara says of the wedding, where the pair exchanged vows in the same church where her own parents married 34 years ago. "We all cried a little."

Dylan echoes the statement, admitting they were both "nervous" before walking down the aisle.

"But as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves," he adds. "Of course we both ended up crying."

Dylan took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share photos from their big day, along with a selfie from the airport.

"Just touched down in LA from flight, thanks for all the kind messages and will be posting lots of images tomorrow," he wrote.

Dylan Sprouse / Instagram

The wedding ceremony came nearly four months after a source told ET that Sprouse and Palvin, who began dating in 2018, were engaged.

"They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy," the source said in March. "They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

The pair themselves didn't confirm their engagement until June, revealing to V Magazine that Sprouse had popped the question back in September 2022.

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," Sprouse said. "... We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

Palvin went on to tell the outlet about her and Sprouse's plan to marry in Hungary.

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she said. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Sprouse added that the wedding would be a big event "with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too."

"I think it's exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit," Sprouse said. "Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it's going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions. I'm excited for that aspect of it and I'm excited for you guys to see what Barbara has shown me in Hungary, which is a beautiful country."

