Eamonn Walker Is Stepping Back From 'Chicago Fire' After 12 Seasons

After 12 seasons, Eamonn Walker is leaving Firehouse 51.

Original cast member Walker has portrayed Wallace Boden, the beloved fire chief, since Chicago Fire's premiere in 2012. Boden began as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25 before being promoted to Deputy District Chief in season 10 and is currently competing for the role of Deputy Fire Commissioner.

Although the British actor will be stepping away as a series regular on the hit NBC series, he may still appear in future episodes.

A source told Deadline that Boden "is still very much alive and well" and "is expected to return to the show in a recurring capacity in the future."

Walker made the decision to depart the firefighting drama on his own, according to the site.

He isn't the only one to exit the series. Over the years, there have been multiple cast changes on the show. Most recently, Blake Gallo, portrayed by Alberto Rosende, departed Chicago Fire. Additionally, Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer, and her love interest Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, both left the show.

For Walker, 61, the Chicago Fire team has been a family on and off screen.

"It's mainly the alchemy of people, the relationships are what they are," Walker told ET in 2019. "When you have a good relationship, it's almost like you're not going to work."

Fans should receive more clarity on what the future holds for Boden after Chicago Fire's season 12 finale "Never Say Goodbye" airs on Wednesday, May 22.

