Early Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Shop AirPods, Treadmills, Activewear and More

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals
Schwinn Fitness

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially takes place on July 12 and 13, but you don't have to wait until Prime Day next month to grab a new folding treadmill for over 30% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, folding treadmills, leggings and even earbuds.

Below, shop early deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes before Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts next month.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation
Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. 

$160$100
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series

This Schwinn exercise bike comes with a 1-year JRNY Membership, so you can improve your fitness level and even get feedback about your workout routines. 

$1,200$798
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

 Give your tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$189
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for Exercise
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for Exercise
Amazon
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for Exercise

This foam roller is great for exercising your core muscles or stretching before and after your workouts.

$37$32
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop
Amazon
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop

Add a bit of fun to your workout routine with this weighted hula hoop.

$34$15 WITH COUPON
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$520 WITH COUPON
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch

Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.

$250$219
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.

$549$429

The Best Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretch fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.

$67 AND UP
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.

$81 AND UP
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$10
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings

These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.

$40$30

