Ed Sheeran is playing coy about his relationship status.

The "Happier" singer sat down with ET's Keltie Knight at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Monday to talk about Songwriter, a new documentary focused on his music and creative process. While Sheeran was quite candid about his love life, he offered no more than a vague shrug when asked about recent comments he made during an online fan Q&A that implied he and Cherry Seaborn may already be married.

Though the 27-year-old performer wasn't ready to confirm or deny his current marital status, he did dish on what sort of wedding he will (or possible already did) have. It may surprise fans that Sheeran told ET that he wasn't going to sing at his own wedding, nor would any of his famous friends. Instead, he would like to get someone "unknown" to perform.

More than anything, he wants something small and intimate and understated. "I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people," Sheeran said, adding that small, elegantly simple ceremonies have "a good vibe."

The British pop star has famously worked hard to keep his private life out of the spotlight, even in regards to his fiancee. However, Seaborn does appear in parts of the singer's upcoming documentary, which he admitted felt a bit "weird."

For Sheeran, Songwriter didn't feature a lot of personal stuff because "'its just a thing about songwriting."

"It doesn't say 'Ed Sheeran: The Life and Times' on it, it says 'Ed Sheeran: Songwriter,' so having Cherry in it, didn't seem like it fit for me," he admitted. "But it does, in the grand scheme of things."

Sheeran and Seaborn revealed in January that they got engaged just before the start of the new year. The singer took to Instagram to share a romantic Polaroid snapshot of the couple cuddling in a kitchen, along with the caption: "Got myself a fianceé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

Sheeran previously sparked rumors that he and Seaborn got secretly married in February when he was spotted wearing a ring of his own. He later set the record straight in an interview at the 2018 BRIT Awards, in which he confirmed he wasn't married yet, and explained that the new piece of hardware was actually his engagement ring, which Seaborn had made herself.

"No, I'm not married," he told Lorraine's Dan Wooten on the red carpet. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either."

Sheeran's Songwriter premieres Aug. 28, exclusively on Apple Music, and he is currently on his North American stadium tour.

