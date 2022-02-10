Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Team Up for New Rendition of 'The Joker and the Queen'
Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 10-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exc…
'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Reacts to Farrah Abraham’s Shock…
Taylor Lautner Reacts to New 'Twilight' Resurgence (Exclusive)
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
Bernice King Reflects on Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.'s Leg…
Heidi Klum on Snoop Dogg Collab for New Song (Exclusive)
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell Gush Over Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Me…
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During …
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
'90 Day Fiancé': See Gino’s Reaction to Watching Jasmine With a …
Cynthia Nixon on ‘And Just Like That’s Finale and Premiere of Ne…
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed …
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are collaborating again! On Thursday, the pair teamed up for a new version of "The Joker and the Queen," a track that first appeared on Sheeran's album, =, last year.
The accompanying music video -- directed by Emil Nava -- is a continuation of Swift's "Everything Has Changed," which also featured Sheeran. It also includes the original actors a decade later. The new reimagined version of the song and its music video "captures the coming-of-age story of the now 18-year-olds, Ava and Jack, as they head to university and embark on new adventures," per the press release.
Earlier this week, Sheeran teased his and Swift's collab by posting a TikTok video that gave fans their first listen to Swift's vocals on the track.
This is the fourth time the pair team up, also teaming up on "End Game," and "Run (Taylor's Version)."
@edsheeran You heard it here first (kinda). Coming this Friday #thejokerandthequeen♬ The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift) - Ed Sheeran
Last year, rumors swirled that Sheeran and Swift's latest collaboration was in the works, though the British star played coy when ET asked him about it at the 2021 MTV EMAs.
"You know what?" Sheeran asked ET at the time. "It's nice to have surprises in life."
He was all too happy to praise his pal, though, telling ET that Swift is "a very, very good friend of mine."
"I've known her about 10 years and it's just nice to have someone in the music industry who goes to the same sort of things," he said. "We're both the same age, we both write songs from our heart, and yeah, it's a pleasure knowing her."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ed Sheeran Reveals What He Thinks Was His Daughter's Adorable 1st Word
Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis
Ed Sheeran Says Elton John's Called 'Every Day' Amid COVID-19 Battle
Related Gallery