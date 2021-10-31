Elton John is showing Ed Sheeran some serious support after the "Bad Habits" singer shared that he tested positive for COVID-19. In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Sheeran revealed that the music icon has been checking on him daily.

"He has literally rung me every day," the 30-year-old singer told Lowe.

Sheeran continued, "I am feeding Lyra porridge in the morning and it's, 'Say hi to Elton.' There's not many people in my life like that and I really, really appreciate him."

Their new tradition actually started before Sheeran contracted the virus, with the "Rocket Man" singer first calling to check on the musician after the death of his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, in March.

"When Michael passed away, [Elton] rang me to see how I was and I really wasn’t good," he admitted.

Sheeran revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis last Sunday, taking to Instagram to share the news. In the post, the Grammy-winning artist said that he would be doing as many of his planned interviews and performances from home as possible, while he self-isolates to prevent further spread of the disease.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."

The news came just days ahead of the Oct. 29 release of his album, =, a project Sheeran dubbed "a coming to terms album," when talking to ET last month at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I got married. I became a father," he told ET. "I lost a really close friend and turned 30. I feel like it's a coming to terms album."

While he has been doing several interviews from home and sharing tidbits of his new music on Instagram, Sheeran is slated as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6, and ET has learned that the show isn't "scrambling," as one news outlet reported. Rather "SNL is figuring it out. Ed could even perform from home or producers will book a new musical guest."

