Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Do All Planned Performances From Home
VMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Alb…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump on Full Display in '73 Questions' Inter…
'SNL’s Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Tease Season 47 (Exclusive)
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Left ‘The View’ and Hasn’t Spoken…
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of …
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Married
Danica McKellar Details New Hallmark Film ‘You, Me and the Chris…
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton
Amanda Knox Takes Her Instagram Public!
Alec Baldwin Accidental Fatal Shooting: Firearms Expert Says The…
Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxi…
Adele Ranks Her Favorite Beyoncé Albums
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed's Ex Liz Says She Still Loves Him and Pu…
Nicolas Cage on When He Knew Wife Riko Shibata Was the One
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Calls Plastic Surgery ‘the Best Idea in …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Alina Tests Steven’s Fidelity (Exclusive)
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Praise Each Other’s Fashion Sense …
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that he's tested positive for the virus and will be doing as many of his planned interviews and performances from home as possible while he self-isolates to prevent further spread of the disease.
"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he shared. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."
The news comes as Sheeran is set to join The Voice as a Mega Mentor on Monday and just days ahead of the Oct. 29 release of his upcoming album, =.
On Saturday, it was announced that the "Bad Habits" singer, who is gearing up to go on tour to promote his latest project, would be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6. It's currently unclear how his diagnosis will impact his role on the singing competition series or his upcoming performance on SNL.
Last month, Sheeran opened up to ET at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards about including Courteney Cox on =.
"She sings. I'm pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she's on 'Visiting Hours,'" he told ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet. "If not, she was definitely on [my last album] ÷ somewhere."
Though the news might seem out of left field, it's not for the British singer-songwriter who has a key link to Cox.
"Well, my producer and songwriter, Johnny [McDaid] is dating her," he said of Cox's longtime partner. "Me and Johnny write most, like, we wrote 'Shape of You' together. We wrote 'Bad Habits' together. We work together a lot."
As for his new music, Sheeran is excited to share it with his fans after experiencing several milestone moments in his life.
"I got married. I became a father," he told ET. "I lost a really close friend and turned 30. I feel like it's a coming to terms album."
Sheeran's = is out Oct. 29.
RELATED CONTENT
'The Voice': Ed Sheeran Is the Season 21 Mega Mentor!
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa & More to Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour
Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Album (Exclusive)
Related Gallery