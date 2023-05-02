Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are sharing details about their sweet love story.

Ahead of Sheeran's anticipated new album, — (pronounced Subtract), Disney+ drops the four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which follows the singer-songwriter after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the docuseries, which focuses on how Sheeran's 2017 ballad, "Perfect," was inspired by Seaborn, the early days of their romance, losing touch and then reconnecting years later.

"I remember writing 'Perfect' in a basement in London and it was the first few weeks of us dating," shares the 32-year-old, saying he got "goosebumps" writing the melody. "I remember emailing it to her and then being like, 'Oh, this is a bit heavy.'"

"We were friends at school. He was in the year above, I was in the year below. Always really got on. We had, I guess, flirted with the idea of flirting, if that makes sense," Seaborn says with a laugh.

Sheeran adds that during that time, they "had a little smooch around that time, as you do at that age." The pair then lost touch after she left to go to college in the U.S. and Sheeran began his rise in the music industry, and they didn't see each other for a few years.

When Seaborn moved to New York to take a job in tech and finance, she and Sheeran reconnected and began dating. "It was just so natural and it just felt right," Sheeran recalls.

The couple were married in 2019 and have two children together.

Watch ET's exclusive clip from Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All below.

Each episode conveys what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and how his experiences have influenced his music and shaped him into the chart-topping artist he is today.

The debut of Sheeran's Disney+ docuseries comes amid an ongoing copyright trial, where a lawsuit alleges he lifted portions of Marvin Gaye's iconic song, "Let's Get It On" to use in his song, "Thinking Out Loud." Ahead of his "+—=x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"), Sheeran also announced a special run of intimate shows coinciding with the May 5 release of his album.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday, May 3 on Disney+.

