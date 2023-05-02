Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Detail How They Fell in Love in 'Sum of It All' Docuseries: First Look (Exclusive)
'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All' Official Trailer
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Kim Kardashian Wears All Pearls at 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Goes Pantsless at 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Serena Williams Debuts Pregnancy at 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are sharing details about their sweet love story.
Ahead of Sheeran's anticipated new album, — (pronounced Subtract), Disney+ drops the four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which follows the singer-songwriter after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.
ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the docuseries, which focuses on how Sheeran's 2017 ballad, "Perfect," was inspired by Seaborn, the early days of their romance, losing touch and then reconnecting years later.
"I remember writing 'Perfect' in a basement in London and it was the first few weeks of us dating," shares the 32-year-old, saying he got "goosebumps" writing the melody. "I remember emailing it to her and then being like, 'Oh, this is a bit heavy.'"
"We were friends at school. He was in the year above, I was in the year below. Always really got on. We had, I guess, flirted with the idea of flirting, if that makes sense," Seaborn says with a laugh.
Sheeran adds that during that time, they "had a little smooch around that time, as you do at that age." The pair then lost touch after she left to go to college in the U.S. and Sheeran began his rise in the music industry, and they didn't see each other for a few years.
When Seaborn moved to New York to take a job in tech and finance, she and Sheeran reconnected and began dating. "It was just so natural and it just felt right," Sheeran recalls.
The couple were married in 2019 and have two children together.
Watch ET's exclusive clip from Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All below.
Each episode conveys what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and how his experiences have influenced his music and shaped him into the chart-topping artist he is today.
The debut of Sheeran's Disney+ docuseries comes amid an ongoing copyright trial, where a lawsuit alleges he lifted portions of Marvin Gaye's iconic song, "Let's Get It On" to use in his song, "Thinking Out Loud." Ahead of his "+—=x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"), Sheeran also announced a special run of intimate shows coinciding with the May 5 release of his album.
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday, May 3 on Disney+.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ed Sheeran Announces Special Run of Intimate North American Shows Amid
Ed Sheeran Reveals He Cannot Read Music During Copyright Trial
See Ed Sheeran Surprise 'AGT' Alum Mike Yung With Duet in NYC Subway