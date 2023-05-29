Ed Sheeran Bartends and Performs During Surprise Appearance at Brewery
Ed Sheeran had a surprise gig over the weekend!
On Saturday, the "Perfect" singer shared a video from his pop up appearance at SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta, ahead of his concert.
"So I'm in Atlanta, and I've been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me," he says in a clip from inside the car.
The video cuts to Sheeran behind the beer pouring pints for surprised patrons before hitting the stage and telling them that all of their drinks were on him for the next hour. The GRAMMY-winning musician then took the stage and performed "Eyes Closed."
The 32-year-old had fun with the people at the Brewery ahead of taking the stage at The Benz stadium in the city.
Sheeran's latest pop up in Atlanta follows another very special pre-show surprise.
Earlier this month, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer stopped by band practice for students of Blake High School and Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. As the members of the high school marching band were practicing his hit, "Eyes Closed," the singer walked in playing the guitar to their delight.
After the students finished their performance -- and let out a few screams -- Sheeran informed them that he was gifting the music program guitars, and he would be providing them each with tickets to his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium.
The students were also in for an additional treat as the singer performed a few songs, including "Perfect," which got some students emotional. During his visit, Sheeran also took pictures and signed autographs, and performed with a special group of students.
Sheeran is currently on tour in support of his album, Subtract (-).
