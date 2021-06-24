Ed Sheeran Returns to Music With New Single 'Bad Habits' and Vampire-Themed Music Video
Courteney Cox Recruits Ed Sheeran and Elton John for 'Tony Danza…
Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Do 'The Routine' From 'Friend…
Brandi Carlile on Elton John Tribute and Feeling 'Banged Up' Fro…
Watch the ‘Friends’ Cast Sing Their ICONIC Theme Song!
Lisa Kudrow Says She Had to Relearn ‘Smelly Cat’ to Play With La…
'Friends’ Reunion: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Smelly Cat' With Lis…
Elton John Calls Lil Nax X a 'Hero' of His and Praises Teen Star…
Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test
Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…
Angela and Vanessa Simmons Talk 'GUHH' Season 6: Daniel Jacobs R…
Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Re…
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
‘New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Share Dream Sto…
New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
New Ed Sheeran music is here!
The 30-year-old singer released his highly anticipated new song, "Bad Habits," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The euphoric single is described as "an up-tempo, guitar-laced summer anthem" that makes you want to dance. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers, sees Sheeran as a vampire, rocking bleached hair and fangs, as he embarks on a wild night out alongside his crew of ghouls.
"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," Sheeran said in a statement. "It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn’t so fun). Enjoy x"
"Bad Habits" is co-written and co-produced by Sheeran with long-time collaborators Johnny McDaid and FRED.
This marks Sheeran's first song since he released "Afterglow" in December. The surprise track came after he announced at the end of 2019 that he was taking a break from performing and music ahead of the birth of his first child, Lyra.
Sheeran, meanwhile, will have a week-long residency next week on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Each night during his stay, he will perform some of his biggest hits, as well as the television debut of "Bad Habits." Sheeran will also appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.
The GRAMMY winner has been in the headlines recently after teaming up with Courteney Cox on various Friends-related videos, which have since gone viral. The two recruited Elton John for a hilarious "Tony Danza" tribute for Lisa Kudrow, and recreated Cox and David Schwimmer's famous brother-sister "Routine" from the sitcom.
Watch the moment below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Courteney Cox Recruits Elton John & More for 'Tony Danza' Tribute
Ed Sheeran Posts Video Jamming With Courteney Cox, Teases Collab
Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Do 'The Routine' From 'Friends'
Related Gallery