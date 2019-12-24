Ed Sheeran Announces Social Media Break -- Again!

Ed Sheeran is saying "brb" to social media one more time.



The "Perfect" singer released a statement via Instagram on Tuesday announcing that he will be taking a break from, well, Instagram.

"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he wrote. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world."



"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read," he continued. "[I'll] be off all social media until it's time to come back."



Interestingly, he also added a message directly to those close to him.



"To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x."

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released Divide, his third studio album that included the hit "Castle on the Hill," in March 2017, which was followed by the No. 6 Collaborations Project in July 2019. Over the weekend, Sheeran shared a new music video for his Ella Mai collaboration, "Put It All on Me," which features a short clip with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

This was Sheeran's second break announcement of the year. At the final show of his Divide tour in August, he revealed that he planned to take a break from music for a while. According to The Sun, Sheeran told the crowd in Ipswich, England, that it would be his "last gig for probably 18 months."

"As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he reportedly told the crowd of his tour, which kicked off in Italy in March 2017 and ended up becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Pollstar. "There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

His social media-specific hiatus news comes almost exactly four years after Sheeran took his first social media break in 2015. At the time, he said he had a great time sharing his life online for the previous five years but lamented that he found himself "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes."

"I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed," he wrote in December 2015 on the same day he wrapped up his 179-show x Tour.



He returned in December 2016 after a one-year hiatus by posting a simple blue image to Instagram, which fans would later learn was the hue of his Divide era.

