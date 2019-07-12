Ed Sheeran Confirms He's Married to Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed he's a married man.

In a new interview with Charlamagne The God about his new collaborations album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, the 28-year-old singer talks about lyrics in his new song with Eminem and 50 Cent called "Remember My Name," in which he refers to his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn, as his "wife."

"Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick," the lyrics read.

Sheeran confirmed he was married when he explained the lyric.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he says. "Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

In February, The Sun‘s Dan Wootton reported that Sheeran and 27-year-old Seaborn tied the knot at his country estate in Suffolk, England, shortly before Christmas. The British outlet quoteed a source who said the ceremony was super private with only 40 people in attendance, and that despite Sheeran having famous pals like Taylor Swift, no celebrities were present.

Sheeran announced his engagement to Seaborn, whom he's known since childhood, last January.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Last February, he sparked rumors that he was already married to Seaborn, when he sported a simple silver band on his ring finger while performing in London. However, he set the record straight in a interview later that month, explaining that the new piece of hardware is actually his engagement ring.

"No, I'm not married," he told Wooten in an interview for Lorraine. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either."

Last August, Sheeran talked to ET about what type of wedding he would like to have. The GRAMMY-winning singer said that he wasn't going to sing at his own wedding, nor would any of his famous friends. Instead, he would like to get someone "unknown" to perform.

He also stressed that more than anything, he wanted his wedding to be small, intimate and understated.

"I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people," Sheeran said, adding that small, elegantly simple ceremonies have "a good vibe."

