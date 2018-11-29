Ed Sheeran is offering fans another rare glimpse at his romance with fiancee Cherry Seaborn.



On Wednesday, the “Perfect” crooner posted a touching photo in which Seaborn playfully wraps her arms around him while wearing matching Ipswich Town F.C. jerseys.



“Boi & gal by @zakarywalters,” he captioned the touching moment.



The pair was clearly in attendance for Ipswich Town’s match against Bristol City, where they unfortunately lost, 2-3.



The 27-year-old singer has been careful to keep his romance with Seaborn out of the public eye. While speaking with ET in August, he addressed all the heated speculation that he and Seaborn already secretly exchanged vows. And although he wouldn’t clarify if he’s already officially married, he did share the details of his ideal ceremony.



"I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people," Sheeran explained, adding that small, elegant-yet-simple ceremonies have "a good vibe."

At the time, Sheeran was on hand to promote his documentary, Songwriter, which includes footage of Seaborn with him. He admitted that including her felt “weird” to him at first.



"It doesn't say 'Ed Sheeran: The Life and Times' on it, it says 'Ed Sheeran: Songwriter,' so having Cherry in it, didn't seem like it fit for me," he said. "But it does, in the grand scheme of things."



The couple revealed their engagement in January with another sweet photo.



"Got myself a fianceé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” he captioned a photo of himself planting a kiss on Seaborn’s face.

