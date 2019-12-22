Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn just made their private relationship a little more public.

The pair star in Sheeran's new music video for "Put It All on Me," featuring Ella Mai. Sheeran and Seaborn's 20-second appearance in the video -- which includes footage of other couples dancing around the world -- reveals a lot about their love story.

"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard," reads a caption below footage of the two dancing around the kitchen at their London apartment and cuddling on the sofa.

"They made out at the castle on the hill," the caption continued, referencing Sheeran's single off his album, ÷, released in 2017. "A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when he was 11 years old, but they didn't pursue a romantic relationship until 2015, when they shared their first date at Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party. Sheeran revealed in January 2018 that he had proposed to Seaborn -- who inspired his ballad "Perfect" -- "just before the new year."

The 28-year-old singer opened up about his marriage to Seaborn in a July interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God, while discussing the lyrics for his song with Eminem and 50 Cent called "Remember My Name." Sheeran refers to Seaborn as his "wife" in the track.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Sheeran explained. "Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

