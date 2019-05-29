Ed Sheeran Wants to Do an All-Male Version of ‘Lady Marmalade’ and the Internet Is Going Crazy
It turns out Ed Sheeran has designs on recreating one of the most cherished collaborations in pop music -- and fans have mixed reactions.
In a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, the British singer-songwriter revealed that his upcoming collaborative album, aptly titled No. 6 Collaborations Project, began with him wanting to recreate the 2001 supergroup version of "Lady Marmalade," this time with an all-male crew of singers.
"This project actually started with one idea I had which was — you remember 'Lady Marmalade,' right?" he said while alongside the radio personality in his home. "This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that. Like you could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?"
Fans will remember that the hit 2001 version of the song, which appeared on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, was performed by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Maya and Lil Kim. It was originally performed by the pop group Labelle in 1974. Sheeran went on to explain that the song idea was genesis of a number of new collaborations.
"The first person I rung was Bruno and he was just like, 'Let's just do a song together, just us,' and that's how it happened," the 28-year-old singer added. "So then I did a song with Bruno and I did a song with Bieber and these individual songs started happening and then it turned into a project. … It was a really good experience putting the record together."
The latter is "I Don't Care," with Bieber, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. Sheeran never clarified if the reimagined "Lady Marmalade" made it on the album or if he was simply referring to a collaboration with several male singers. Regardless, the crooner is getting plenty of responses on social media for the idea alone.
"I just read somewhere that Ed Sheeran wanted to create a male version of 'Lady Marmalade.' I literally cannot think of anything worse than a male version of 'Lady Marmalade,'" one user tweeted. Another wrote: "'Lady Marmalade' recreated with Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars would be like waking up dead."
"If Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars remake 'Lady Marmalade' I will break the fourth wall and screech into the camera that's recording this sick joke of a comedy sketch," yet another critic posted.
Check out Sheeran's full interview concerning the upcoming release above.
