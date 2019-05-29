It turns out Ed Sheeran has designs on recreating one of the most cherished collaborations in pop music -- and fans have mixed reactions.

In a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, the British singer-songwriter revealed that his upcoming collaborative album, aptly titled No. 6 Collaborations Project, began with him wanting to recreate the 2001 supergroup version of "Lady Marmalade," this time with an all-male crew of singers.

"This project actually started with one idea I had which was — you remember 'Lady Marmalade,' right?" he said while alongside the radio personality in his home. "This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that. Like you could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?"

Fans will remember that the hit 2001 version of the song, which appeared on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, was performed by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Maya and Lil Kim. It was originally performed by the pop group Labelle in 1974. Sheeran went on to explain that the song idea was genesis of a number of new collaborations.

"The first person I rung was Bruno and he was just like, 'Let's just do a song together, just us,' and that's how it happened," the 28-year-old singer added. "So then I did a song with Bruno and I did a song with Bieber and these individual songs started happening and then it turned into a project. … It was a really good experience putting the record together."

The latter is "I Don't Care," with Bieber, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. Sheeran never clarified if the reimagined "Lady Marmalade" made it on the album or if he was simply referring to a collaboration with several male singers. Regardless, the crooner is getting plenty of responses on social media for the idea alone.

"I just read somewhere that Ed Sheeran wanted to create a male version of 'Lady Marmalade.' I literally cannot think of anything worse than a male version of 'Lady Marmalade,'" one user tweeted. Another wrote: "'Lady Marmalade' recreated with Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars would be like waking up dead."

"If Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars remake 'Lady Marmalade' I will break the fourth wall and screech into the camera that's recording this sick joke of a comedy sketch," yet another critic posted.

I just read somewhere that ed sheeran wanted to create a male version of lady marmalade. I literally cannot think of anything worse than a male version of lady marmalade — Attaf the unforeseeable clown (@1989repp) May 29, 2019

Lady Marmalade recreated with Ed Sheeran, Justin Beiber and Bruno Mars would be like waking up dead. — Naomi Driver (@NomDriver) May 29, 2019

if ed sheeran, justin bieber, and bruno mars remake lady marmalade i will break the 4th wall and screech into the camera that’s recording this sick joke of a comedy sketch — victoria (@crueltittygod) May 30, 2019

Ed Sheeran wants an "all-male" Lady Marmalade remake? pic.twitter.com/duaQDJQX4f — Gary Hartley (@GaryHartleySA) May 29, 2019

you cant recreate perfection. i dont care (pun intended) if you are Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. Lady Marmalade is iconic https://t.co/hoDCpxvw3i — Love Me Down Zak (@ToxZak) May 29, 2019

Normally I don’t care what artists do, but apparently Ed Sheeran wants to do a rendition of Lady Marmalade with Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.



Can’t we let women have one thing? One, phenomenal, power anthem?



Why do men always have to ruin everything? pic.twitter.com/VDqEUtKp0y — matty FUCKIN smokes (@SamanthaDPerez) May 29, 2019

Check out Sheeran's full interview concerning the upcoming release above.

SEE MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran Is Releasing a New Album and It's All Collaborations

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Release Playful 'I Don't Care' Music Video

Florida Georgia Line Wants to Collaborate with Ed Sheeran Again (Exclusive)

Related Gallery