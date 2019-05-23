Ed Sheeran Is Releasing a New Album and It's All Collaborations

Ed Sheeran is working hard to have the song of summer.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old singer announced on Instagram that he will soon be releasing a new album, on which every song will be a collaboration with another artist.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project," he explained his reason behind the album. "Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year."

Gushing over who he got to work with on the songs, Sheeran added, "I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make."

Sheeran also announced that No.6 Collaborations Project will be out on July 12 and is "available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time."

In the lead-up to the album release, Sheeran also teased the release of the single "Cross Me," with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

He also shared the album's full track listing but redacted the names of some of the artists.

The singer-songwriter is no stranger to collaborations. He has recorded several songs with Taylor Swift and most recently released a single with Justin Bieber titled "I Don't Care."

And we can't forget his onstage duets with Beyonce! Here's a look at Sheeran and Queen Bey's most recent performance:

