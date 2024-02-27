Eddie Driscoll, 'Sex and the City' and 'Mad Men' Actor, Dead at 60

Eddie Driscoll, the longtime actor who appeared in TV hits such as Sex and the City and Mad Men, has died. He was 60.

The late actor's lifelong friend, Jimmy Palumbo, told People that Driscoll died on Dec. 15 following a months-long battle with stomach cancer. According to the outlet, Driscoll suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism, which according to the Mayo Clinic is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.

"He could do it all -- sing, dance, act, comedy," Palumbo tells the outlet. "He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him."

According to People, Driscoll's celebration of life was held in January at a Los Angeles-area karaoke bar.

"So many people showed up," Palumbo says. "I call it the underbelly of L.A. showbiz. There were stars in the room, there were working actors, but there was also this underbelly. His friend base was pretty interesting."

According to multiple reports, Driscoll studied acting at the University of Miami before taking part in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in Palm Beach, Florida. He reportedly studied along some true Hollywood heavyweights, like Carol Burnett and Reynolds himself.

Driscoll also appeared alongside Reynolds in a number of projects, including the 1989 films Physical Evidence and Breaking In. Driscoll also appeared on Reynolds' TV shows B.L. Stryker and Evening Shade in the early 1990s. If his face looks familiar it's because Driscoll appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Days of Our Lives, The King of Queens, CSI: Miami, Entourage, Desperate Housewives, This Is Us, and The Last Ship, on which he had a recurring role as Randall Croft.

The New York native is said to have worked as a host for two decades at a now-closed karaoke bar in Burbank dubbed Dimples before his time at Fox Fire Room, where his celebration of life was held.

Driscoll is survived by his brother, Danny.

