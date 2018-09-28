Eddie Murphy Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy will soon be saying "I do."

The 57-year-old actor and his pregnant girlfriend, Paige Butcher, are officially engaged, Murphy's rep confirms to ET. The happy news comes after the 39-year-old blonde beauty was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding ring finger while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Butcher was all smiles as cameras caught her with an iced coffee in hand and a diamond sparkler on the other. People was first to report the engagement.

Murphy and Butcher have been together since 2012. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Izzy.

Aside from planning a wedding, Murphy and Butcher are also awaiting the arrival of another bundle of joy. Last month, Murphy's rep confirmed to ET that the pair is expecting their second child together. This would be Murphy's 10th child.

The Shrek star is father to eight other children from four previous relationships. The actor gushed about fatherhood in a 2016 interview with ET, joking that while his oldest child was nearing 30, his adult children were “grown,” not “old.”

"None of my children are gray and balding,” he cracked, before explaining how he’s raised kids for the last three decades. “It’s just pretty natural. It’s a natural thing.”

"The brightest part of my life is my kids," Murphy added.

