A homecoming for the ages!

Eddie Murphy is returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time (other than his brief cameo during the 40th anniversary special) in 35 years, and this nostalgic promo for his upcoming episode is clearly celebrating the highly anticipated occasion.

The promo ditches the normal conventions of recent SNL promos and forgoes comedy for reverence. In the black-and-white commercial, Murphy -- shot primarily in shadows -- walks through the halls of Studio 8H and out onto the stage, all in slow motion, while Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" plays in the background.

As Murphy steps out onto the stage and pulls off his dark shades, he looks out and then directly into the lens and flashes a wry smile. Clearly, SNL fans are in for something special.

A previous promo for his forthcoming episode was released earlier this week and focuses on his long and groundbreaking history with the show.

The first trailer is comprised primarily of brief, echoed flashbacks to some of Murphy's most iconic SNL characters and sketches, and really hammers home the magnitude of the comic's impact on the long-running sketch comedy series.

Murphy joined SNL in 1980 and was one of only two cast members who weren't fired when the show returned for its 1981 season. The comic dominated the show until his departure toward the end of season 9 in April 1984.

Murphy returned to host only once following his exit as a regular cast member, when he returned on Dec. 15, 1984, to host the ninth episode of season 10.

Murphy's relationship with the show has famously been strained for years -- the reasons for which are largely unconfirmed, but theories abound. However, his return to host has been massive news for fans since it was first announced before season 45 kicked off back in September.

Check out the video below for more on Murphy's hotly-anticipated Saturday Night Live return --alongside musical guest Lizzo -- on Dec. 21. SNL airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

