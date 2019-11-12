Will Ferrell to Host 'Saturday Night Live' for a Fifth Time

One of Saturday Night Live's most beloved alums is returning.

On Tuesday, the legendary sketch comedy show revealed that Will Ferrell has signed on to host the Nov. 23 episode. This will be the 52-year-old comedian's fifth time hosting after serving as a cast member from 1995 to 2002.

The musical guest for Ferrell's episode will be King Princess, aka Mikaela Straus, a New York native known for her bluesy, infectious anthems.

The last time Ferrell took over hosting duties was in January 2018, when he reprised one of his most popular characters for the cold opening -- George W. Bush.

In the sketch, Ferrell's Bush offered a mock address to the nation, telling Americans that, since Donald Trump became president, "I'm suddenly popular AF."

Then, Condoleezza Rice (played by Leslie Jones) joined Bush and they performed a rendition of "Those Were the Days," which referenced a number of polarizing moments during his presidency.

Last year, ET caught up with Ferrell to discuss his annual fundraising event, Will Ferrell's Night of Your Life, which raises money for Cancer for College, a charity that helps cancer patients find the funds to get a higher education. Check out the chat below.

