Musical late night chairs!

Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance on multiple late night shows on Thursday night. The actor was promoting Thursday’s launch of the second season of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, which he does as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

Kicking off Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel teased, "We'll be right back with a mystery guest, so stick around."

He then introduced Ferrell as a "legendary broadcaster," before the 52-year-old comedian took the mic as Ron Burgundy.

"Standing ovation, get out of town! Jimmy Kimmel everyone! One of the greatest, right?" Ferrell said, before performing a stand-up routine which covered online dating, online ancestry tests and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Afterwards, Ferrell discussed his dream guests for his podcast, saying he would love to get The Pope on, as well as Kimmel.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Kimmel at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday as he addressed whether the mystery guest could be Ferrell or Beyonce.

"I will both confirm and deny, whatever that means," he teased. "It's gonna be good. I think it's clever. It will be fun."

Asked if the guest was male, female, a friend or someone he had never met before, Kimmel, said, "It is one of those things. Two of those things."

Following his appearance on Kimmel, Ferrell was also revealed as the "mystery guest" on other shows including, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He was also scheduled to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night With Seth Myers.

#RonBurgundy is confirmed as the special guest scheduled across all late night shows tonight as he appears on Conan. pic.twitter.com/YQcBVyFteM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2019

And the big surprise guest is... Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy. He brought props. #Conanpic.twitter.com/pZHK7EisVV — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) August 9, 2019

Talk of a major celebrity making the late-night TV rounds began on Sunday, but initially centered on famous songstresses. Some of the names tossed around included Adele, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

However, W Magazine reported that it was in fact Ferrell who was set to appear on all of the shows via a pre-recorded video.

.@WMag reports the special guest scheduled across all late night shows tomorrow will not be a female pop star but instead Will Ferrell.



The comedian is expected to be promoting season 2 of “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” premiering the same day. pic.twitter.com/eEYEAf5ZQT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Kimmel also reacted to news of the The Emmys going host-less this year during his chat with ET on Wednesday.

"I don't know what this thing is where now it's like, 'Oh, we don't need a host for anything,'" he said. "I guess it's like cars where there won't be drivers anymore -- it'll just be sit in the back. Until one crashes I guess they'll keep doing this."

"The actual hosting of the show isn't particularly difficult," Kimmel added about what makes the gig hard. "It's all the nonsense that surrounds it -- the comments online, the reactions afterward, the producers beforehand. That's what makes it hard, but just doing the show [is] not that difficult."

See more on the late shows below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jimmy Fallon Shares Adorable Family Photo With Wife and Daughters in the Bahamas

James Corden Reacts to Having Most Emmy Nominations for On-Air Talent in 2019 (Exclusive)

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Over His Hopes for a Kardashian 'Fight' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery