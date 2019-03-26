Jimmy Fallon is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his beautiful family, and the Tonight Show host is making the most of their trip to the Bahamas.

Fallon, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sunny snapshot of his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two little girls -- 5-year-old Winnie and 4-year-old Frances.

The whole family rocked colorful wetsuits and stood in idyllic, crystal clear, ankle deep Bahamian water before an afternoon of swimming with dolphins.

"I always thought bowling shoes were a little gross - then I met the wet suit rental program," Fallon quipped in the caption.

Fallon and Juvonen, a movie producer, met on the set of his film, Fever Pitch, and began dating a few years later. The pair tied the knot in December 2007 and welcomed their first daughter in 2013.

Fallon rarely shares pics of his daughters on social media, often saving family photos for special occasions or getaways, but they've often been by his side at public events, like when he came out to cut the ribbon at the unveiling of his Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride at Universal Orlando in 2017

Check out the video below for all the latest news about Fallon and The Tonight Show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Hubby Nick Jonas In Hilarious 'Ew!' Sketch with Jimmy Fallon

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Fallon on Golden Globes Teleprompter Fail and Mariah Carey Zinger: 'We'll Have a Drink Over T

Jimmy Fallon Goes After Donald Trump in Monologue After Twitter Feud

Related Gallery