Jimmy Fallon Is the Ultimate New York Rangers Hype Man

Jimmy Fallon is showing his love for the New York Rangers!

The 44-year-old Tonight Show host attended Tuesday night's hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the Rangers took on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fallon appeared very into the festivities when a camera caught him getting pumped with about five minutes left in the first period of play. At the time, the Rangers were down by one goal and, unfortunately for Fallon, the score remained the same through the end of the game. Despite the loss, the Rangers did manage to keep their standing in their division, where they lead the Flyers by one point.

In the clip, Fallon -- sporting the jersey of Rangers goalie and NHL all-star Henrik Lundqvist -- jumps up from his seat, rips off his light-up glasses and begins jumping up and down. Both the announcers of the game and Fallon's seatmates seemed delighted by his enthusiasm.

"Jimmy Fallon's here tonight. He's stoked for this one. Division rivalry," the announcers noted. "Doesn't take more than once asking him to get him dancing either, does it?"

.@jimmyfallon is the ultimate HYPE MAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/66ddeRpmvQ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 30, 2019

In the second period of play, the jumbotron flashed to Jessica Chastain, who was also in the crowd cheering on the Rangers. She's seen dancing from her seat and laughing in the clip, where Fallon is seated behind her. Fallon decided to hilariously steal the spotlight, though, when he leaned over and pretended to make out with model Anna-Christina Schwartz, who was seated next to him.

Schwartz posted the clip on Instagram, writing, "When @jimmyfallon decides to bring the kisscam 💋 back to @thegarden 😂 starring @jessicachastain @nyrangers #photobombgoals #jessicachastain #jimmyfallon #whathappensinthegarden #staysinthegarden #kisscam"

Watch the video below for more on Fallon:

RELATED CONTENT:

Backstreet Boys & Jimmy Fallon Perform All-Clucking Rendition of 'Everybody'

Andy Samberg Won't Stop Interrupting Jimmy Fallon's 'Piña Colada Song' Performance (Exclusive)

Jimmy Fallon Parodies 'Bird Box' with Lindsay Lohan in Hilarious New Skit -- Watch!

Related Gallery