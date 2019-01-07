Lindsay Lohan is jumping on the Bird Box bandwagon!

The 32-year-old actress teamed up with late-night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon, for a hilarious pre-taped parody of the hit Netflix movie for Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the fun skit, Fallon channeled Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, instructing The Roots: “Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”

After blindfolding themselves, Fallon and his cohorts then felt their way around the walls of the television studio, navigating doors, plants and farts.

They eventually found themselves in a room where a dancing Lohan appeared out of nowhere, leading them in a little boogie, complete with a hair flip.

Bird Box has become a record-breaking hit for Netflix, a hot social media topic and the subject of a global challenge which has caused injuries.

Lohan's appearance comes as she promotes her new MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

See what the former Mean Girls star told ET about the show below.

