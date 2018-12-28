'Bird Box' Breaks Netflix Viewing Record In Its First Week

Bird Box is already breaking records!

The Sandra Bullock-starring thriller has become quite popular on Netflix, becoming the streaming service's most-watch film over the course of seven days. Since its premiere on Dec. 21, the original drama has been viewed by over 45 million accounts, the company reports.

While Netflix doesn't release viewing metrics, Bird Box's numbers were surprising enough to have the company share the news.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the streaming service's official Twitter posted on Friday, alongside a GIF of the flick's leading lady taking off her blindfold and saying, "Oh my god."

In Bird Box, Bullock plays a mother of two children desperately trying to survive in a world overrun with monsters who can kill you just by being seen. The trio wander blindfolded through deadly terrain, struggling to find safety or shelter while facing danger at every turn.

The film has been a topic of conversation on social media, with many users poking fun at the film and creating hilarious memes.

ET spoke with Bullock ahead of the film's release, where she said that, as a mother of two, there were elements of her own experiences with parenting that she was able to tap into for the role -- especially when it came to scenes in which her on-screen children were in danger, and she had to command their attention with an authoritative tone.

"You know that you can go there. I try really hard not to go there with my kids but you do that when you're scared, [like] when your child about runs into traffic," Bullock said. "It is the fear, and the beast that comes out… you become a human being you don't like, but it's the only thing you know how to do [to protect your kids]."

