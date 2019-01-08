Peter and his heckler are back!

Jimmy Fallon is bringing back his character tonight with the help of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, and ET has your exclusive first look.

In the clip, poor Peter (Fallon) just wants to get through his song, "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes, but is interrupted every step of the way by his heckler (Samberg).

After Peter croons the "gettin' caught in the rain" part of the chorus, the heckler interjects "Why do you like that." Then as Peter carries on with the next line, "And the feel of the ocean," the heckler is still perplexed. "Why do you like getting wet?"

When Peter finally finishes, the camera freezes on Peter and his heckler to display "Where are they now" style title cards, where we learned that Peter would go on to sell the classic song to Holmes and invent the internet, while the heckler opened a cake-only restaurant called CakeDonald's, which has a real website that you can visit right now.

So pour yourself a piña colada, and watch the sketch below!

Sadly, this isn't the first time Peter's performance has been marred by audience disturbance. Last year, Fallon performed Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'", as Peter with Will Ferrell as his heckler bickering every step of the way.

It's no surprise that Samberg was able to fill Ferrell's shoes, after the comedic chops he and his Golden Globe Awards co-host Sandra Oh displayed at this year's show.

Watch below for the highlights from their monologue!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Tonight's guests include Andy Samberg, Alfonso Cuarón and musical guest Dan + Shay.

