The Andy Samberg-led comedy returns for season six next month, after NBC revived the series in May following its Fox cancellation. In honor of the show's upcoming premiere, the network dropped two new trailers on Sunday, which draw attention to its big "leap" in a way that would make Jake Peralta proud.

Helicopters, explosions and slow motion are all present in the trailers, which -- besides alternate endings -- both show Jake and the team escaping a building "about to blow." While there isn't enough rope for everyone to repel down with, Jake always has a plan B.

"Don't worry about me, I've got other plans," he says in the trailer. "Time to wrangle me a chopper... 3, 2, 1, slo-mo!"

Jake jumps off the building and onto the helicopter with such finesse that his co-workers safely on the ground can't help but marvel over his muscles and bravery. But unfortunately for Jake, none of this actually happens -- it's just his pitch for the department's new recruitment video.

Watch the trailers below.

Samberg opened up about Brooklyn Nine-Nine's big move while speaking with ET in May.

"I don’t think we are going to change it too much,” he noted. “I believe we are able to do bleeps and blurs now, so I’m looking forward to doing that. It’s basically everything I did at SNL.”

“Otherwise, we are just staying the course,” he added. “You know, there are stories in progress for our show and we are so excited to keep doing them.”

The actor did, however, make a case for a little NBC merger, inviting the entire cast of This Is Us to star on Nine-Nine. Watch below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

