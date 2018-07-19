Andy Samberg Makes a Hilarious Plea For Bruce Willis to Guest Star On 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Exclusive)

"Rejoicing was abundant" for the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, where the castmates opened up about how it felt to get canceled and then picked up by another network, as well as made a passionate plea to get Bruce Willis to guest star on the cop comedy.

Fans know that Detective Jake Peralta is obsessed with Die Hard and would love to get the action star to make a cameo.

"I know we've asked him like 10 times already, but I personally haven't," Samberg said before beginning his passionate plea.

"Hey Bruce, look my character Jake Peralta on the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is moderately successful, is obsessed with Die Hard and thinks that your character John McClane is the coolest character in the history of cinema. I, Andy Samberg, I'm a comedian, also feel that way. If you'd come be on the show, even if it's for one sentence, like cool cameo, like we bump on each other on the street and you go, 'Excuse me,' and then walk away."

"If you had it in your schedule to breeze by just for one shot," he continued. "I think it would mean a lot to the show, to the fan base."

In May, Fox announced that they were canceling the Nine-Nine. After fans, as well as celebs, started tweeting that the beloved series should be saved, NBC surprised everyone when they picked up the cop comedy.

"We were let go as a show by the Fox network. Our hearts were broken," Samberg explained. "Then seemingly in the eleventh hour, and when I say the eleventh hour I mean 11 hours later, NBC decided to pick up the show and give us a season six. Rejoicing was abundant."

"It was truly like a 23-hour cycle of 'Holy crap, I can't believe that just happened,'" Samberg added. Now, the actors are excited to continue their characters' stories, with hopes that they will be able to take advantage of NBC's perks.

"I do know from experience of working at NBC that we're allowed to do bleeps and blurs now," Samberg commented. "And I don't know if we're going to seize that opportunity."

"I hope so," Fumero chimed in, with Truglio adding, "I would love to go on a curse brigade."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Samberg in May, just days after Nine-Nine was picked up, where he teased changes to the show once it moves over to a new network. Watch the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Samberg Has Plans to Get the Whole ‘This Is Us’ Cast on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Exclusive)

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Picked Up for Season 6 at NBC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Canceled by Fox After 5 Seasons

Related Gallery