Brooklyn Nine-Nine is saying goodbye to one of its stars.

Chelsea Peretti, who plays scene stealer Gina Linetti, will exit the beloved cop comedy sometime during the upcoming sixth season, revealing the shocking news via Twitter on Wednesday morning. Though she won't be in the full season, Peretti hinted that she would be returning in a guest star capacity down the line.

"B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji," Peretti wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say."

Peretti cited Emmy Rossum's farewell letter to Shameless in August, hilariously bolding "the extra relevant parts" in Rossum's note as being equally relevant to her own unexpected departure.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor issued a statement Wednesday, praising Peretti for her peerless portrayal of her character for the past six years.

"From the moment [co-creator] Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be a part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history," Goor wrote.

He also promised that the way in which Gina leaves the 99th Precinct will be as memorable as the character.

"We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as 'the human embodiment of the 100 emoji,'" he said. "While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact, this isn't the last we'll see of Gina Linetti. I mean, she got run over by a frickin' bus, and she only missed like a week of work."

Since Brooklyn Nine-Nine's debut in 2013, Peretti has played Gina Linetti, the 99th Precinct's sardonic and egomaniacal civilian administrator, who frequently makes Amy's (Melissa Fumero) life hell and who was engaged eight times, but never married. Midway through the fourth season, Gina was hit by a bus, prompting fans to question the character's fate, but she came back better than ever. For the start of the fifth season, Gina was absent on maternity leave, which coincided with Peretti's real-life pregnancy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired for five seasons on Fox, before getting canceled and saved by NBC for a sixth season. "We were let go as a show by the Fox network. Our hearts were broken," Peretti's co-star, Andy Samberg, said in July. "Then seemingly in the eleventh hour, and when I say the eleventh hour I mean 11 hours later, NBC decided to pick up the show and give us a season six. Rejoicing was abundant. It was truly like a 23-hour cycle of 'Holy crap, I can't believe that just happened.'"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere midseason on NBC.

