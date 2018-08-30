Emmy Rossum Says She's Leaving 'Shameless' After 9 Seasons

Emmy Rossum appears to be saying goodbye to Shameless.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Fiona Gallagher, posted a lengthy, emotional letter to fans on her Facebook page on Thursday, seemingly announcing that she will be exiting the Showtime series she's called home for nine seasons.

"It’s hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try," Rossum began her note. "Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew. Season after season I’m amazed that our same crew comes back. And it’s not just because it’s a wonderfully written, wonderfully layered show. There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season."

Rossum continued on, expressing her gratefulness over being a part of an ensemble, which includes William H. Macy, and creating over 100 hours of television with the endearingly dysfunctional Gallagher clan.

"The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift," she wrote. "There are few characters -- female or otherwise -- as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life."

"I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told," she concludes. "I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Read Rossum's full goodbye letter below.

It’s a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try. This business is always an adventure, full of... Posted by Emmy Rossum on Thursday, August 30, 2018

ET has reached out to Showtime for comment.

More to come...

Shameless premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

