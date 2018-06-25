Jimmy Fallon Goes After Donald Trump in Politically Charged Monologue Following Twitter Feud

Jimmy Fallon isn't backing down.

The Tonight Show host devoted a large portion of his monologue on Monday addressing his recent Twitter feud with President Donald Trump, and the host got unusually political with his sharp verbal jabs.

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show’s number one fan – the President of the United States!" Fallon said at the top of his show. "As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

The spat between Fallon and Trump began when the talk show host sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he said he regretted how he handled his Tonight Show interview with Trump, where he infamously tussled the politician's hair, and received a fair amount of backlash for the playful interaction.

Following the publication of the interview, Trump took to Twitter to slam the talk show host, telling him to "be a man."

The following day, Fallon responded to the president's insult by pledging to donate to the non-profit group RAICES, a Texas-based immigration services group, in Trump's name, thus calling the president out for his controversial zero-tolerance policies toward Migrant families.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

"When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do,'" Fallon said during Monday's monologue. "Then I thought, 'Wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do?!' He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?"

The comic went on to joke that having Trump attack him on Twitter is "pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players."

Fallon -- who has often shied away from getting deeply political, unlike fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers -- made sure to dig in with his Trump jokes.

"A new poll found that 58 percent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent. In response, Trump was like, 'Ok, what did the other 58 percent say?' Fallon quipped. Adding, "And today at the White House, Trump met with the King and Queen of Jordan. Which got awkward when Trump thanked the King of Jordan for giving us Michael."

While Fallon has often remained in the political middle ground, that doesn't mean his comedy hasn't targeted Trump in the past. In fact, he's often played the divisive politician during sketches and even compared impressions with Saturday Night Live'sresident Trump-impersonator Alec Baldwin. Check out the video below to see more.

