Jimmy Fallon Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Be a Man' Tweet by Donating to Immigrant Charity

Jimmy Fallon is donating to a nonprofit that helps immigrant children after President Donald Trump taunted him to "be a man" on Twitter.

Trump's tweet stems from Fallon's September 2016 interview with Trump on The Tonight Show, when he lobbed the then-presidential candidate softball questions and playfully tussled his signature hair. Fallon has been trying to explain that interview ever since, most recently in a Hollywood Reporter piece in which he again apologized for going easy on Trump and said it was a "mistake."

"I'm sorry. I don't want to make anyone angry — I never do and I never will. It's all in the fun of the show," Fallon told the outlet. "I made a mistake. I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."

Fallon fought back tears at one point, discussing the controversy and the blowback.

"There's 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality..." he said, choking up. "You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'"

Fallon's apology apparently caught the ire of Trump, who had this to say on Twitter on Sunday.

"@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat," Trump wrote. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

Fallon didn't respond directly. Instead, he said he would donate to RAICES, a charity working to aid immigrant children separated from their families as part of Trump's immigration policies.

A donation, it should be added, that he said will be made in Trump's name.

"In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon wrote on Twitter just a few hours after Trump's tweet.

