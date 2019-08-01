James Corden is shying away from the prestige that comes with his whopping seven Emmy nominations this year, the most for an on-air talent.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the hilarious late-night host at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet, where he was asked about the massive honor and casually sidestepped being called the "poster child for believing in the arts."

"Yes, it's very strange," he admits. "I shouldn't be the poster boy for anything other than… I should only be the poster boy for stopping young children from eating carbs from 13 to 19, you know? Bread should not be a staple of your diet. That's what I should be the poster boy for."

The 40-year-old entertainer has Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Interactive Program for The Late Late Show With James Corden; Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program for The Late Late Show Karaoke Primetime Special 2019.

Corden also received a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for The World's Best; Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool; and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

However, at the gala, Corden actively worked to focus on the HFPA's charitable work, which the event on Wednesday recognized.

"Well, I think any organization that encourages investment in such a philanthropic way for young storytellers, filmmakers, writers, is an incredible thing to see and should be supported by everybody because it's hard in the arts right now, with cuts, and it's never been harder to get stuff done, if you're young and passionate," he explains. "And so, to know there are avenues and outlets that are supported by an organization like this is a wonderful thing to be a part of."

Corden also shared his glowing response to the first Cats trailer and some of the surprised responses online to the star-studded film.

"I loved it. I think it's great," he gushed. "I mean, I think for everyone that was in it, it wasn't such a shock because Tom had already shown us, Tom Hooper the director, had shown us this mock-up of what it's going to look like. But if you're not familiar with the musical Cats, then yeah, it's going to be quite a shock. But I'm excited to see the film and I've never had more fun shooting anything. And yeah, I can't wait for people to see it."

Check out the 2019 Emmy nominations by heading here. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's own awards show, the Golden Globes, air on Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.

